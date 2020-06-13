  • search
    Former Pak PM Yousuf Raza Gilani tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Islamabad, June 13: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Yousuf Raza Gilani tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

    In a tweet, Gilani's son son Kasimslammed Imran Khan's administration for putting his father's life in danger.

    Yousuf Raza Gilani
    Yousuf Raza Gilani

    "Thank you Imran Khan's govt and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father's life in danger. His COVID-19 result came positive," he tweeted.

    Gilani is the latest politician to contract the virus. Earlier this week, a number of members from the PML-N and PTI also tested positive for coronavirus.

    Shahid Afridi tests positive for coronavirus

    PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif isolated himself at his home after testing positive for the virus. President of PTI Karachi chapter and member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman also revealed he had tested positive for Covid-19 on the same day.

    Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and incumbent Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday.

    Pakistan has reported 1,32,405 cases of the virus since its first case on Feb 26. So far the virus has killed 2,551 people in the country while more than 50,000 have recovered from the disease.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 16:56 [IST]
