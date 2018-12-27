  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    For groundbreaking, Trump to visit Mexico border

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Washington, Dec 27: US President Donald Trump has said that he plans to visit the country's southwestern border with Mexico early next year for groundbreaking.

    Trump has made securing the southern border a focal point of his presidency, with plans to beef up border security and create a wall as key components.

    For groundbreaking, Trump to visit Mexico border
    US President Donald Trump

    In an interaction with reporters during his surprise visit to Iraq with First Lady Melania, Trump said he wants to visit the border wall before the State of the Union Address next year.

    Also Read | Israeli strike on Syria threatened civilian flights says Russia

    This is his first visit to Iraq as the US President.

    Trump said he is planning on "going to the wall" on the Southwest Border of the US early next year for a "groundbreaking".

    Trump made these remarks while taking questions from reporters during a briefing with US military leaders shortly after landing in Iraq.

    Trump indicated that he will not budge from his position on border wall. With the opposition Democrats refusing to approve the necessary funds, the federal government has been under a partial government shutdown for four days now.

    Also Read | Trump makes surprise visit to airbase in Baghdad to thank troops; Iraqis upset

    "Whatever it takes. We need a wall. We need safety for our country. Even from this standpoint. We have terrorists coming in through the southern border," Trump said when asked how long this shutdown would last.

    Read more about:

    donald trump mexico groundbreaking us president

    Story first published: Thursday, December 27, 2018, 12:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 27, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue