  • search

For first time in five decades, astronaut quits NASA training

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Washington, Aug 29:  For the first time in five decades, a NASA astronaut candidate has resigned from training, the US space agency has said.

    NASA astronaut Robb Kulin. Courtesy: @Alaskan_Astro
    NASA astronaut Robb Kulin. Courtesy: @Alaskan_Astro

    Robb Kulin resigned from NASA effective August 31 for personal reasons, spokeswoman Brandi Dean said, declining to provide further details.

    [Also Read: NASA releases images of before and after Kerala flood]

    It's not an easy gig to get -- some 18,000 people routinely seek the 12 spots that open each year.

    Kulin, who joined his class sounding upbeat, is the first would-be astronaut to leave training since a resignation in 1968. 

    PTI

    Read more about:

    nasa washington usa

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue