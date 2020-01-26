  • search
    Five rockets hit near US embassy in Baghdad

    Baghdad, Jan 26: Five rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq's capital Baghdad, reported news agency AFP quoting security sources.

    Representational Image
    Reportedly, three Katyusha rockets hit near the high-security compound while another said as many as five struck the area.

    Later Iraq's security forces said in a statement that five rockets hit the high-security Green Zone with no casualties. It did not mention the US embassy.

    The rocket fire comes two day after thousands massed in Baghdad in response to a call by populist cleric Moqtada Sadr for a rally to demand the ouster of US troops from Iraq.

    Sunday's attack was the latest in a series of rocket fire this month targeting the Green Zone, where the Iraqi parliament is also located.

    with agency inputs

    X