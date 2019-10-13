  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Five dead, 15 missing as Typhoon Hagibis tears across Japan; millions told to evacuate

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Tokyo, Oct 13: At least five people were killed and 15 missing after one of the most powerful typhoons lashed Tokyo paralyzing the capital of Japan on Saturday, leaving millions confined indoors, streets deserted, and flooded rivers.

    Five dead, 15 missing as Typhoon Hagibis tears across Japan; millions told to evacuate

    Earlier reports had put the number of deaths as two.

    According to Kyodo News, many rivers were overflowing into residential areas across the country. Rescue operations were underway in central, eastern and northeastern regions that were hit by floods and landslides.

    As many as six million people across Japan's main island of Honshu were advised to evacuate as the storm unleashed the heaviest rain and winds in years since 1958.

    Some 80 injuries have been reported so far.

    Super Typhoon Hagibis strikes Japan, two dead

    The Japanese Meteorological Agency (JMA) said that the typhoon Hagibis made landfall just before 7 pm (local time).

    The agency has issued warnings of severe rainfalls in Ibaraki, Tochigi, Fukushima, Miyagi, and Niigata prefectures, reported Xinhua news agency.

    Earlier in the day, Japan was also rattled by an earthquake measuring 5.7 on the Richter scale, with its epicentre registered at a depth of 80 kilometres in the Chiba-ken region.

    Nobuyuki Tsuchiya, director of the Japan Riverfront Research Center, told Reuters.

    Typhoon Hagibis:

    Typhoon Hagibis, which means "speed" in the Philippine language Tagalog, made landfall on Japan's main island of Honshu on Saturday evening. A magnitude 5.7 earthquake shook Tokyo shortly after.

    More TYPHOON News

    Read more about:

    typhoon

    Story first published: Sunday, October 13, 2019, 8:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 13, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue