Ferry with nearly 300 people onboard stranded in Baltic Sea

By
    Copenhagen, Denmark, Oct 2: A ferry with around 300 people on board was stranded in the Baltic Sea on Tuesday after the ship experienced engine failure, according to the reports. No injuries were reported and an evacuation wasn't immediately necessary.

    The ferry, which also had cars and trucks on board, was traveling between the ports of Kiel, Germany, and Klaipeda, Lithuania.

    Lithuania's Defence Ministry said "the fire has been extinguished" and that four Lithuanian military ships were heading towards the ferry and will reach it by 1500 GMT.

    The ferry, Regina Seaways, sent out a distress call at 1045 GMT and the Lithuanian military sent a helicopter to the vessel and has two more on standby if needed, a spokesman for the Lithuanian air force said, reports Rueters.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 2, 2018, 20:08 [IST]
