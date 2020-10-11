'Feeling great': Trump makes first public appearance since his COVID-19 diagnosis

oi-Deepika S

Washington, Oct 11: President Donald Trump on Saturday made his first public appearance since returning to the White House after being treated for the coronavirus.

"I'm feeling great," said Trump, from Blue Room balcony to a friendly crowd. He also thanked supporters for their wishes and prayers as he recovered.

Trump has said he doesn't think he's contagious anymore, but medical experts say that's impossible to know a week after his diagnosis with COVID-19.

Most people with COVID-19 can stop isolating and be around others about 10 days after they first showed symptoms, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

That's provided their symptoms have improved, they have not had a fever for 24 hours and are no longer on any medication to reduce a high temperature. But there's no way to know for certain that someone is no longer contagious so soon after falling ill, experts say.