Facebook designates Taliban as terrorist group, bans its content from platforms

International

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 17: Social media giant Facebook has banned all the Taliban supporting content from its platforms as it considers the group to be a terrorist organisation.

"The Taliban are sanctioned as a terrorist organization under US law and we have banned them from our services under our Dangerous Organisation Policies.This means we remove accounts maintained by/on behalf of the Taliban& ban their praise,support,&representation," a Facebook spokesperson told ANI.

"We also have a dedicated team of Afghanistan experts, who are native Dari and Pashto speakers and have knowledge of local context, helping to identify and alert us about emerging issues on the platform," facebook added.

However, Taliban members are using Facebook's messaging app WhatsApp to communicate directly with Afghanis despite the company prohibiting it under rules against dangerous organisations.

Facebook maintained that the policy applies to all of its platforms, including its flagship social media network, Instagram and WhatsApp.