At least 26 killed, 18 hurt in explosion near Kabul university

A suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least twenty 26, officials said, as Afghans celebrate the Persian new year holiday. The incident happened close to the Ali Abad hospital and Kabul University.

Another 18 people were wounded in the blast, health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh told AFP.

Witnesses said they saw many casualties on the ground soon after the explosion, which is believed to have been a car bomb.

According to Tolo News, the blast took place at the Kart-e-Char area in PD3, near Ali Abad hospital and Kabul University.

Security forces have closed off the area and ambulances are still arriving at the scene, TOLO news reported.The interior ministry said a suicide attacker on foot had detonated himself in front of Kabul University.

On the other hand, TOLO News reported that the police in Kabul had confirmed that a car bomb was used in the explosion, which took place close to the Ali Abad hospital and Kabul University.

Afghan police are saying that the death toll will rise. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Wednesday's blast, the latest in a series to have hit Shi'ite targets in Kabul, came as people were walking away from the shrine, near the city's main university.

