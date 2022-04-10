Clean bowled! Imran Khan is first Pakistan PM to be ousted through no-confidence vote

Explained: Why even Imran Khan could not complete a 5 year term?

Islamabad, Apr 10: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan lost a crucial trust vote in the National Assembly on Saturday, amid high-octane midnight political drama. With this, he became the first premier in the country's history to be removed through a no-confidence motion. He also joined the long list of Pakistani leaders, who could not complete a full five-year term in office.

The historic no-trust vote against Imran Khan

The joint Opposition garnered the support of 174 members in the 342-member National Assembly, more than the needed strength of 172 to oust defiant Imran Khan.

The 69-year-old was not present in the lower house at the time of voting. His party lawmakers staged a walkout.

The opposition initiated the no-confidence motion on March 8, setting a set of events leading to the day of voting and rise in the tension due to Khan's insistence that he was being targeted as part of a "foreign conspiracy" with the collaboration of top opposition leaders.

Why Imran Khan could not complete a 5 year term?

Khan, who came to power in 2018 with promises to create a 'Naya Pakistan', was under fire for economic mismanagement as his government battled depleting foreign exchange reserves and double-digit inflation.

As we all know, the Army is the superpower in Pakistan. "The constitution proposes the army disposes," defines the kind of democracy Pakistan has been following.

Imran Khan had apparently also lost support of the powerful Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief last year. Though, he reconciled with the Army, it soured his ties with the powerful Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 75 years of existence and has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khan wanted to keep Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the spy chief but the army high command transferred him by appointing Corps Commander in Peshawar.

On the other hand, skyrocketing inflation, rising unemployment, a weak currency and a heavy debt burden also hurt his popularity.

While Khan's supporters viewed him as the last hope for Pakistani politics, opponents criticised him for his willingness to accommodate Islamists and antagonize the West.

According to DW news, "many believe that he was backed by Pakistan's right-wing groups and the military establishment - claims both Khan and the military deny - because of his pacifist stance on the Taliban and other Islamist militants."