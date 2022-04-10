Will not take revenge, law will take its course: Frontrunner for next Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif

Explained: What is Exit Control List in Pakistan?

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Islamabad, Apr 10: The Islamabad High Court will hear on Monday a petition seeking to place the names of Imran Khan, who has been ousted from power after losing a no-confidence vote, and the ministers in his cabinet on the Exit Control List (ECL) to prevent them from flying abroad.

What is Exit Control List?

The Exit Control Lists is a system of border control maintained by the Government of Pakistan under Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981. The people on the list are prohibited from leaving Pakistan.

Priorities

1. Exit from Pakistan (Control) Ordinance, 1981, empowers the Federal Government to prohibit any person from proceeding abroad. Ordinarily following categories of persons are placed on ECL:-

(a) Persons involved in mass corruption and misuse of power/authority causing loss to the government funds/property.

(b) Government employees involved in economic crime where large government funds have been embezzled or institutional frauds committed.

c) Hardened criminals involved in acts of terrorism and conspiracy.

(d) Key directors of firms having tax default / liabilities of Rs. 10 million or more.

(e) Only 2 -3 key directors of firms having more than Rs. 100 million loan default / liabilities.

(f) Names of persons if recommended by the Registrar, High Courts of Pakistan / Supreme Court of Pakistan and Banking Courts only.

(g) Drug traffickers.

2. The on-line system is operational at the ministry linked with international airports at Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Islamabad and Faisalabad.

3. Any person aggrieved by the order of the federal government regarding placement of his or her name on the ECL, can under the law, file a review petition giving justifications for review and also can seek a personal hearing with the competent authority.

4. The ECL is reviewed periodically to assess the need for further retention of a person on the ECL.

Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was responsible for control on the Exit Control List but now this responsibility has been shifted to the Ministry of Interior and thus avoiding the previously experienced complications in this regard.