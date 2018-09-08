  • search

Ending dependance on India, Nepal gets access to all Chinese ports

Written By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Kathmandu, Sep 8: Nepal has been given access to Chinese ports for trade with China. The decision was finalised between the two countries and this would mean that Nepal's dependancy on Indian ports for trade would come down.

    Ending dependance on India, Nepal gets access to all Chinese ports
    Image Courtesy: Youtube

    Following a marathon meeting, officials of the two countries signed the protocol. The final shape was given to the treaty signed by Nepal Prime Minister, K P Oil when he visited China in March 2016, following an economic blockade by India.

    An official release said the formalisation of the agreement allows the transit of goods from other countries to Nepal via all of China's ports, including Tianjin, Shenzhen, Lianygang, Zhanziang and dryports that include Lhanzin, Lhasa and Shigatse.

    Overland trade to and from Nepal is now routed mainly through Kolkata which takes up to three months, officials said. New Delhi has also opened the southern port at Vishakhapatnam for Nepali trade.

    Traders say that the plan to connect the country with China could face problems due to lack of proper roads and customs infrastructure on the Nepalese side of the border. The nearest Chinese port is also located more than 2,600 kilometres from its border.

    (With inputs from Reuters)

    Read more about:

    nepal india chinese ports trade with china indian ports china ports

    Story first published: Saturday, September 8, 2018, 10:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 8, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue