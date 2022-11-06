'Ending absurdity of notepad screenshots': Elon Musk on Twitter's next big change

YouTube
    New York, Nov 06: Twitter will soon add a new feature to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the absurdity of notepad screenshots, announced Elon Musk on Sunday.

    Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. Ever since, Musk has been in news for layoffs, sacking of top executives, blue tick fee among other reasons.

    Elon Musk
    Elon Musk

    "Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots," posted Elon Musk.

    "Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content," he further added.

    Musk also took a dig at Twitter's search feature and said his company will make it better.

    "Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk said.

