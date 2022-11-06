The layoffs at Twitter and an explanation by Elon Musk

'Trash me all day but it'll cost USD 8 per month: Musk tweets

Biden says Twitter spews lies all across the world

'Ending absurdity of notepad screenshots': Elon Musk on Twitter's next big change

International

oi-Deepika S

New York, Nov 06: Twitter will soon add a new feature to attach long-form text to tweets, ending the absurdity of notepad screenshots, announced Elon Musk on Sunday.

Musk had acquired Twitter last week in culmination of a $44 billion deal. Ever since, Musk has been in news for layoffs, sacking of top executives, blue tick fee among other reasons.

"Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots," posted Elon Musk.

"Followed by creator monetization for all forms of content," he further added.

Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 5, 2022

Musk also took a dig at Twitter's search feature and said his company will make it better.

"Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk said.