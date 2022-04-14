YouTube
    Elon Musk makes offer to buy Twitter for $41 Billion

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    San Francisco, Apr 14: Days after rejecting a seat on Twitter's board, billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy the company for about $41 billion, as per a report on Reuters.

    Elon Musk makes offer to buy Twitter for $41 Billion

    Tesla and Space X CEO Musk's offer price of $54.20 per share, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, represents a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO's more than 9% stake in the company was made public.

    Twitter's shares jumped 12% in premarket trading.

    "Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk said in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.

    "My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk said.

    A few days ago, the billionaire said he had abandoned a plan to join Twitter's board, just as his tenure was about to start, which would have prevented him from a possible takeover of the company.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 14, 2022, 16:53 [IST]
