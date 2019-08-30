Electric jolts Pak minister as he utters PM Modi's name

  • search
    Islamabad, Aug 30: The Pakistan Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid gets electricity shock while speaking against India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday regarding Kashmir.

    A viral video on social media shows a clip from Samaa tv a Pakistani news channel, that shows Sheikh Rashid delivering the speech in a local gathering. While he said, "Hum tumhare Modi niyoton se waqif hai," he suddenly gets an electric shock and reacts saying......'Mera Khayal hai current aa Gaya hai'.

    Twitterati started trolling the Pak minister as the video goes viral.

    Earlier, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has predicted a full-blown war between Pakistan and India in the months of October and November. Addressing an event in Rawalpindi, Ahmed said that this will be the last war between the two nations. Ahmed stated that he is on the path to prepare for this war.

    Tensions between India and Pakistan have been running high since Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. Pakistan has decried the move, but without any support from the global fraternity.

    In his address, Ahmed said, "Kashmir is on the brink of destruction due to barbarian and fascist Narendra Modi, and Pakistan is the only obstacle in front of him. Why is the rest of the Muslim world silent over the issue?"

