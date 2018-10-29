Eiffel Tower to go dark to honour Pittsburgh victims

File image of Eiffel Tower

"I express my support for the Jewish community and all of Pittsburgh's inhabitants," she added. The rampage on Saturday took the lives of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's predominantly Jewish Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

Paying respects to the lost souls

Robert Bowers, 46, has been charged in the shooting. The lights on the iconic Paris landmark, one of the world's best-known and most-visited monuments, has been switched off several times in the past following terror attacks around the world.

Public steps forward to the vigil

The incident took place on Saturday (Oct 27), when a shooter opened fire which ended up killing 11 people at Tree of Life synagogue.

Trump warns people to remain safe

The shooter identified as Robert Bowers was charged with 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; and 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence.

Donald Trump who was looking at the developments of this incident warned people in Squirrel hill to remain safe and terms the incident as "multiple fatalities".

PTI