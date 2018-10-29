Eiffel Tower to go dark to honour Pittsburgh victims

Paris, Oct 29: The lights at The Eiffel Tower will be switched off on Sunday to pay tribute to victims who lost their lives due to anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania said Paris Mayor Anne Hildalgo on Twitter.
File image of Eiffel Tower
"I express my support for the Jewish community and all of Pittsburgh's inhabitants," she added. The rampage on Saturday took the lives of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's predominantly Jewish Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.
Paying respects to the lost souls
Robert Bowers, 46, has been charged in the shooting. The lights on the iconic Paris landmark, one of the world's best-known and most-visited monuments, has been switched off several times in the past following terror attacks around the world.
Public steps forward to the vigil
Trump warns people to remain safe
The shooter identified as Robert Bowers was charged with 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; and 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence.
Donald Trump who was looking at the developments of this incident warned people in Squirrel hill to remain safe and terms the incident as "multiple fatalities".
PTI