  • search

Eiffel Tower to go dark to honour Pittsburgh victims

By Pti
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Paris, Oct 29: The lights at The Eiffel Tower will be switched off on Sunday to pay tribute to victims who lost their lives due to anti-Semitic attack in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania said Paris Mayor Anne Hildalgo on Twitter.

    File image of Eiffel Tower

    File image of Eiffel Tower

    "I express my support for the Jewish community and all of Pittsburgh's inhabitants," she added. The rampage on Saturday took the lives of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's predominantly Jewish Squirrel Hill neighbourhood.

    Paying respects to the lost souls

    Paying respects to the lost souls

    Robert Bowers, 46, has been charged in the shooting. The lights on the iconic Paris landmark, one of the world's best-known and most-visited monuments, has been switched off several times in the past following terror attacks around the world.

    Also Read |US: Several killed in Pittsburgh shooting, Devastating tweets Trump

    Public steps forward to the vigil

    Public steps forward to the vigil

    The incident took place on Saturday (Oct 27), when a shooter opened fire which ended up killing 11 people at Tree of Life synagogue.

    Trump warns people to remain safe

    Trump warns people to remain safe

    The shooter identified as Robert Bowers was charged with 11 counts of obstruction of exercise of religious beliefs resulting in death; and 11 counts of use of a firearm to commit murder during a crime of violence.

    Also Read | Pittsburgh shooter hit with 29 federal charges: Justice Dept

    Donald Trump who was looking at the developments of this incident warned people in Squirrel hill to remain safe and terms the incident as "multiple fatalities".

    PTI

    Read more about:

    pittsburgh paris eiffel tower pennsylvania

    Story first published: Monday, October 29, 2018, 14:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 29, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue