Dy Speaker Pakistan's Punjab Assembly Muhammad Mazari attacked

    Islamabad, Apr 16: Deputy Speaker in Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari was attacked by the assembly members while he was trying to convene the session to elect the Leader of the House on Saturday, Pakistan's Samaa reported.

    Pervaiz Elahi and Hamza Shahebaz were contending for the post of Punjab Chief Minister, but the assembly turned out to be a battle ground. PTI members threw lotas at the opposition benches, while slogans were chanted by both the parties.

    Punjab Chief Minister's office has been vacant for nearly two weeks since former Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, who was removed from his position last week, accepted Usman Buzdar's resignation on April 1.

    The lawmakers of the ruling party also threw "lotas" at Mazari and then attacked him despite the presence of security guards. Mazari was also slapped by PTI members, following which, he was escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms, reported Samaa TV.

    The Deputy Speaker has been escorted by Sergeant-At-Arms.

    Today's session for the Chief Minister's election is being held in line with the orders of the Lahore High Court (LHC), wherein it rejected PML-N leader Hamza Shahbaz's plea to hold the early elections and restored the powers of the Deputy Speaker, according to Geo News.

    Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack on deputy speaker during his speech in the ongoing National Assembly session.

    Read more about:

    pakistan

    X