Don't miss out this incredible photo of Earth, Moon in one frame!

    Washington, Jan 11: NASA's first asteroid-sampling mission OSIRIS-REx has captured an incredible picture of the Earth and the moon in one frame.

    The image was snapped days before OSIRIS-REx went into orbit around Bennu on New Year's Eve.

    The tiny asteroid-barely one-third of a mile (500 meters) across-appears as a big bright blob in the long-exposure photo released last week. Seventy million miles (110 million kilometers) away, Earth appears as a white dot, with the moon an even smaller dot but still clearly visible.

    Read more | https://phys.org/news/2019-01-asteroid-circling-spacecraft-cool-snapshot-home.html#jCp

    Nearly 70 million miles away, Earth appears as a white dot, with the moon an even smaller dot but still clearly visible.

    Launched from Florida in 2016, OSIRIS-REx spacecraft reached Bennu on Dec. 3 after traveling more than 1 billion miles through space. The spacecraft will spend almost a year surveying the space rock from orbit.

    Next year, Osiris-Rex will attempt to gather some samples from the carbon-rich asteroid, for return to Earth in 2023.

    Story first published: Friday, January 11, 2019, 12:34 [IST]
