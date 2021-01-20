Donald Trump lands in Florida in final hour, skips Joe Biden's swearing-in

This dad spots shark swimming towards his children while taking photos with drone camera

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Washington, Jan 20: Donald Trump, known for his unpredictable leadership style, divisive rhetoric targeting both allies and opponents, and the only US president to be impeached twice, landed in Florida on Wednesday.

Trump said farewell to Washington early Wednesday, leaving before President-elect Joe Biden''s inauguration.

Trump's plane flew low along the coast as Biden''s inauguration played on TV on Fox News Channel.

Trump''s family was on the plane with him. He spent some of the flight meeting with flight staff, who went up to say goodbye.

Joe Biden pledges to 'repair our alliances and engage with the world once again' in his inaugural speech

Trump has hinted about a comeback despite a legacy of chaos, tumult and bitter divisions in the country he led for four years.

Trump spoke to supporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he walked across a red carpet and boarded Air Force One to head to Florida.

He said: "So just a goodbye. We love you." And the 45th president added, "We will be back in some form."

Trump departs office as the only president ever impeached twice, and with millions more out of work than when he was sworn in and 400,000 dead from the coronavirus.