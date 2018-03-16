Donald Trump Jr's wife Vanessa files for divorce

Donald Trump Jr. and his wife Vanessa Trump are separating as the latter filed for a divorce to formally end their 12-year marriage.

Reports say that Vanessa has filed an "uncontested" divorce in a state Supreme Court which means she would not be contesting for either custody of the couple's five children or their assets.

"After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways..We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time," reports quoted the couple as saying in a statement.

The White House declined to comment on the reports and referred questions to the Trump Organization.

Trump Jr and Vanessa Trump married in November 2005. The two met in 2003 when Donald Trump introduced them at a fashion show.

Vanessa Trump was in the news earlier this year after she opened a letter for her husband containing an unidentified white powder and was briefly hospitalized as a precaution, but the substance turned out to be nonhazardous.

Trump Jr. was born on December 31, 1977, in Manhattan, New York City, to Ivana and Donald Trump. He has two younger siblings, Ivanka and Eric.

Trump Jr, son of US President Donald Trump, was recently in India to inaugurate 'Tower B' of Trump Towers in Pune.

OneIndia News

