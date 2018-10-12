India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
  • search

Donald Trump busts appear in Brooklyn with tag ‘pee on me’!

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New York, Oct 12: US President Donald Trump continues to be a deeply controversial figure. Of late, he came to the news again, for some bizarre reason though he was not involved in the episode in person.

    Donald Trump busts appear in Brooklyn with tag ‘pee on me’!

    The residents of Brooklyn, New York, were recently stunned to see small busts of the president surfacing on various sidewalks and guess what, the words 'pee on me' written on them!

    According to a report in Daily Mail, the busts were placed by Phil Gable, an advertising professional.

    "It was largely just a personal expression of my own disdain for Donald Trump, both as a President and a human being,' Gable told Gothamist, a New York-based website, the report said.

    The busts depict a younger Trump and Gable had an explanation why he wanted to make the president look young. He said he did so because he thinks the US president likes to see him like that, "especially when he's paying Russian escorts for golden showers".

    Gable also told that he did not stop by just putting up the 'pee on me' sign on the busts but even sprayed them with a 'dog potty-training aid' to encourage canines to choose them to relieve themselves.

    The Twitterati was divided over the busts with some finding them funny while others not.

    However, one must also take a bow before the American democracy for allowing the freedom of speech, even if it targets the country's most powerful man.

    Read more about:

    donald trump usa funny statute

    Story first published: Friday, October 12, 2018, 9:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue