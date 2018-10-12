Donald Trump busts appear in Brooklyn with tag ‘pee on me’!

New York, Oct 12: US President Donald Trump continues to be a deeply controversial figure. Of late, he came to the news again, for some bizarre reason though he was not involved in the episode in person.

The residents of Brooklyn, New York, were recently stunned to see small busts of the president surfacing on various sidewalks and guess what, the words 'pee on me' written on them!

According to a report in Daily Mail, the busts were placed by Phil Gable, an advertising professional.

"It was largely just a personal expression of my own disdain for Donald Trump, both as a President and a human being,' Gable told Gothamist, a New York-based website, the report said.

The busts depict a younger Trump and Gable had an explanation why he wanted to make the president look young. He said he did so because he thinks the US president likes to see him like that, "especially when he's paying Russian escorts for golden showers".

Gable also told that he did not stop by just putting up the 'pee on me' sign on the busts but even sprayed them with a 'dog potty-training aid' to encourage canines to choose them to relieve themselves.

The Twitterati was divided over the busts with some finding them funny while others not.

However, one must also take a bow before the American democracy for allowing the freedom of speech, even if it targets the country's most powerful man.

Just some of the genius of Phi Gable from Porcupine Armadillo! Love working with him! https://t.co/n1Q2EOmlBv — Helen Todd (@helenstravels) October 10, 2018

@realDonaldTrump where can we get one of your #MAGA #PeeOnMe statues? I'd like a half dozen for all the neighborhood doggies and the deplorables who don't use indoor plumbing. Thanks. — Cakelady (@DinahFewell) October 10, 2018