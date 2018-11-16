Donald Trump blasted for repeatedly targeting black women journalists

Washington, Nov 16: US President Donald Trump doesn't have a good relation with the media is a universally known fact. However, there is also another dimension to his hatred for journalists and that is racist, according to critics. They say that he always picks up black women journalists and targets them with caustic words.

Trump's repeated attacks against coloured female journalists has led to a heavy criticism and CNN Chief Legal Analyst Jeffrey Toobin recently slammed the president is always having a problem with the black people and not picking up journalists as a random selection.

Also Read | CNN vs Trump: Judge Timothy, a Trump appointee, to give ruling today

Trump recently used harsh language against journalists Abby Phillip, April Ryan and Yamiche Alcindor - all of whom are African-Americans. While Trump called Ryan a "loser", he accused Phillip of asking "a lot of stupid questions" after she wanted to know whether the president wanted acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to "rein in" special counsel Robert Mueller who is probing Russia's alleged links with US presidential election of 2016 and whether Moscow had a collusion with Trump's campaign.

Toobin was speaking to Wolf Blitzer who said that there is a pattern in Trump's "insulting" behaviour towards the journalists, especially women journalists and more particularly, African-American women journalists.

Also Read | CNN vs Trump: Follow case closely, Russia tells its journalists based in US

"Just in this week, both April Ryan, who is our contributor, and Yamiche Alcindor ... they both attempted to ask the President serious questions, but we see an attempt to avoid questions that are difficult or tough. The answer to that question, Wolf, is extremely important and I think we deserve to get the answer to it," Phillip said.

When one of the black women asked Trump a question on "white nationalism", the latter looked upset and he accused the former of insulting him.