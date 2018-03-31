Trump lashes out at Washington Post; calls it lobbyist for Amazon

US President Donald Trump on Saturday, March 31, took a fresh dig at the media, this time targeting The Washington Post. He accused the premier newspaper as a "lobbyist" for online retail giant Amazon.

Trump posted a couple of tweets against Amazon whose owner Jeff Bezos has often been criticised by the former. A few days ago, Trump had lashed out at Amazon for making many thousands of retailers jobless.

"The Failing N.Y. Times reports that 'the size of the company's lobbying staff has ballooned,' and that does not include the Fake Washington Post, which is used as a 'lobbyist' and should so REGISTER," he said in a combination of two tweets.

In July last year also, Trump brought allegation by accusing the Washington Post of lobbying on behalf of Amazon, calling the paper a "lobbyist weapon" for the latter.

Trump has been at loggerheads with the media since his campaign days ahead of the 2016 presidential election and it has continued post his inauguration. Trump has often termed the mainstream media as "fake news" for their unfavourable coverage of his administration.

