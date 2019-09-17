  • search
    Did you spot Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Lander? curious Brad Pitt asks NASA

    By Simran Kashyap
    Washington, Sep 17: Not only ISRO, NASA even American actor and film producer Brad Pitt is also equally curious about Chandrayaan 2's Vikram Lander. According to reports, Brad Pitt had called the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday to talk to American astronaut Nick Hague, the conversation turned to the unexpected consequences of weightless life.

    "The calluses on my feet have basically gone away because I don't walk on the bottoms of my feet," said Hague, who is currently living on the ISS with two other Americans, two Russians and an Italian.

    "But now I have calluses across the top of my foot, around my big toe, because I'm constantly hanging on things with my big toe," he added.

    "That's incredible to see," said Pitt, who held the 20-minute video call via split-screen from NASA's Washington headquarters.

    chandrayaan 2 isro brad pitt vikram lander

    Tuesday, September 17, 2019, 13:10 [IST]
