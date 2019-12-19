  • search
Flashback 2019
    Democrats 'consumed with hatred', says impeached US President Trump

    Washington, Dec 19: After being impeached by the House of Representatives, US President Donald Trump railed against a Democratic Party "consumed with hatred" for abuse of power and obstructing Congress, news agency AFP reported.

    "While we're creating jobs and fighting for Michigan, the radical Left in Congress is consumed with envy and hatred and rage, you see what's going on," the Republican leader seethed at campaign rally in the state.

    Democrats consumed with hatred, says impeached US President Trump
    US President Donald Trump

    Trump said the Democratic Party, which controls the House of Representatives where the votes took place, was "trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans."

    US President Donald Trump has been impeached

    Earlier in the day, the US President was impeached for abuse of power in a historic vote in the House of Representatives, setting up a Senate trial on removing him from office after three turbulent years.

    By a 230 to 197 vote in the Democratic-majority House, the 45th US president becomes just the third occupant of the White House in American history to be impeached.

    Trump will now stand trial in the Senate, where his Republicans hold a solid majority and are expected to exonerate him.

    The House vote came four months after a whistle blower blew open the scandal of Trump pressuring Ukraine's president to investigate his potential White House challenger in 2020, the veteran Democrat Joe Biden.

    The three other US Presidents other than Donal Trump who were impeached

    After a marathon of 10 hours of debate, lawmakers were to vote quickly on the second article of impeachment facing Trump -- for obstructing the congressional probe into his Ukraine dealings by blocking the testimony of subpoenaed White House aides.

    Story first published: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 8:59 [IST]
