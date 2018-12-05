Home News International Days after Trump-Xi talks, US & China have another successful meeting on commerce

Beijing, Dec 5: Days after US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping called a 'ceasefire' in the ongoing trade war between the two of the largest economies on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Buenos Aires in Argentina, the two countries had yet another high point in their trade relations.

According to China's CGTN channel, the country's ministry of commerce (MOFCOM) said on Wednesday, December 5, that a meeting that took place between the officials of the two countries recently was successful.

A spokesperson of the ministry said that they were confident that a consensus reached between the two sides will soon be implemented and that that further talks on trade would be held based on a clear timetable and roadmap in three months' time.

The MOFCOM spokesperson also said that China will actively begin with specific issues that were agreed upon by the two sides, the report added.

Trump and Xi agreed to suspend new tariffs and instructed their respective economic sides to step up negotiation on a concrete deal which is mutually beneficial.

The trade tension between Washington and Beijing left deep damages to the world's two largest economies with the global market feeling the pinch.