    Days after deadly bombings, Sri Lanka warns of more attacks

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Colombo, Apr 29: Barely a week after suicide bombers struck Sri Lanka, the authorities have warned of more attacks.

    Sri Lankans carry a dead body at St. Sebastians Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka
    Sri Lankans carry a dead body at St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka

    The warning issued by the ministerial security division has said that there could be more attacks and hence security must be at the highest alert levels. Further it also said that terrorists disguised in military uniforms could carry out the attack.

    Osama Brigade: Pakistan a mischievous player in Sri Lanka's radicalisation since 1990

    The alert comes after Sri Lanka lifted curfew for the first time on Sunday since the attacks took place. The alert stated that the terrorists of the National Towheed Jamath and Jammiyathul Millathu Ibrahim could look to strike at Batticaloa. It may be recalled that 27 persons had died here last week after a church was attacked.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 16:49 [IST]
