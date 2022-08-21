Daughter of Putin ally killed in Moscow car explosion

The central banker Putin is relying on to clean up his mess

Moscow, Aug 21: Darya Dugin, the 29-year-old daughter of Russian philosopher Aleksandr Dugin, was killed in a car explosion in Moscow.

Aleksandr Dugin, dubbed "Putin's brain," has been the driving force behind Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

Russia's state-owned TASS news agency reported that Darya Dugina died after her car exploded. The reports have not been confirmed by foreign media.

Moscow presses Donbas offensive as Polish leader visits Kyiv

"This was the father's vehicle. Darya was driving another car but she took his car today, while Alexander went in a different way," Andrey Krasnov, Dugin's friend and the head of the Russian Horizon social movement, told TASS.

"He returned, he was at the site of the tragedy. As far as I understand, Alexander or probably they together were the target."

Alexander Dugin is an ultra-nationalist political philosopher who is seen as a key architect behind the current worldview of top Kremlin lawmakers.

He is also seen as having influence over President Vladimir Putin himself.

Story first published: Sunday, August 21, 2022, 13:02 [IST]