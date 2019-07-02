  • search
    D-Day for Mallya: UK HC to hear appeal against extradition

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    London, July 02: Former liquor baron, Vijay Mallya's appeal against his extradition to India will come up for oral hearing in the UK High Court today. Mallya it may be recalled had made a written application for permission to appeal against his extradition after the same was rejected by the court in April.

    A two judge Bench will hear his appeal which was filed in April. He had appealed against the de vision of the UK Home Secretary Said David to extradite him to India.

    Former liquor baron, Vijay Mallya

    If the judges turn down his appeal, then Mallya would be extradited within 28 days. However if he is granted permission to appeal then then court would hear the matter at length.

    If these proceedings do not work out for Mallya, then he could approach the European Court of Human Rights based in Stratsbourgh, France as a final recourse.

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 2, 2019, 5:49 [IST]
