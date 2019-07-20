  • search
    Curtailment on press freedom in Pakistan a matter of concern: US

    By PTI
    Washington, July 20: The US has expressed concern over efforts in Pakistan to curtail press freedom and said it will raise the issue with the country's government. Remarks by a senior Trump administration official came ahead of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to the US.

    "Curtailment on press freedom is a great concern to us. We are continuing to raise the issue," the official said.

    File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan
    File photo of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

    The issue is likely to be taken up by the American leaders with the visiting delegation.

    Noting that Pakistan has a diverse media landscape, the official said that continued pressure and intimidation against journalists is not acceptable.

    "It's actually increased over the past year. We are very concerned about these trends," said the official.

    US terms arrest of Hafiz Saeed as window dressing

    At the same time, the official also raised the issue of deregistration of non-governmental organisations by Pakistan last year. Many of these international NGOs were providing valuable aid and assistance to the people of Pakistan, the official said. Deregistering NGOs will have major impact on their democratic institutions and civil society. The US is monitoring that situation closely, and will continue to engage with Pakistani officials on this issue, the official said.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 20, 2019, 15:37 [IST]
