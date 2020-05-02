Coronavirus outbreak: Three countries that did not call for lockdown

International

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, May 02: With several countries across the world has called for a complete or partial lockdowns in an attempt to stop the spread of coronavirus, there are several other countries that did not opt for the lockdown.

Countries such as India, China, Spain and Italy have called for a nationwide lockdown as the number of positive cases of coronavirus increased. Millions of people across the world are confined to their homee as offices and businesses are shut, and economies are on the verge of collapse.

According to Johns Hopkins tracker, 187 countries/regions have reported coronavirus cases. It can be seen that there are more than 3 million cases worldwide and more than 172,000 deaths. Also, the US has recorded the most number of cases at more than a million.

But here, let's take a look at the countries that do not have lockdowns and how are they are coping with the spread of the novel virus.

Sweden

It can be seen that Sweden was one of the countries that stood out the most for not imposing a lockdown. Sweden, which has a population of over one crore, has recorded more than 21,000 cases and more than 2,400 deaths till now. Reports claim that several schools and businesses are still open in the country and people have been urged to not to step out of their homes unless necessary.

For older people, restrictions are stricter. These people have been informed to maintain social distancing, avoid using public transport and not undertake non-essential travel.

South Korea

It is noted that South Korea is one of the worst-hit nations during the early stages of coronavirus outbreak. But, this country has remained to be one of the few that has managed to keep the situation under control without a lockdown. South Korea followed the strategy of aggressive testing, contact tracing and isolation. Recently, the country recorded no new domestic cases for the first time in 10 weeks. There are more than 10,000 cases in the country, with 247 deaths.

Tajikistan

On April 30, Tajikistan reported its first 15 cases of COVID-19. Since April 25, schools have been closed and its domestic football league was suspended on April 26. The country has largely been in denial about the spread of coronavirus in the country for the past few weeks.