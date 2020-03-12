  • search
    Coronavirus-hit Iran asks IMF for its first loan since 1962

    Tehran, Mar 12: Iran said on Thursday that it has sought financial assistance from the International Monetary Fund, which has not lent it money since 1962, to help it combat the novel coronavirus.

    "Our central bank requested access" to the IMF's Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Twitter, urging the fund's board to respond to the request "responsibly".

    Story first published: Thursday, March 12, 2020, 16:47 [IST]
