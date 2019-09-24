  • search
    Concerned about "different views" India and Pakistan have: Trump

    By Vishal S
    New York, Sep 24: Again offering to help India and Pakistan, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that he is concerned that both Asian countries have "different views".

    The President said this after he arrived at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) with first lady, Melania Trump.

    "Had a great meeting with the Prime Minister. I think as far as Pakistan is concerned, India, their talking, I'm certainly willing to help. I think they would in a certain way like my help. But they've to both want it. They have very different views & I'm concerned about it," news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

    On Monday, Trump described himself as "an extremely good arbitrator", and said he was ready to mediate between Pakistan and India on the Kashmir issue if both sides agree to it. "I am ready, willing and able. It's a complex issue. It's been going on for a long time. But if both want it, I will be ready to do it," Trump said during the bilateral meet with Imran Khan in New York on Monday.

    Trump's remark came a day after attending 'Howdy, Modi' rally in Houston, where he shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and displayed a close friendship and a common vision on fighting terrorism.

    Trump praised the 'Howdy, Modi' mega rally in presence of Khan and said he has heard a "very aggressive statement" by Prime Minister Modi. "It was very well received within the room," Trump said, referring to the gathering of 50,000 people at the NRG stadium in Houston.

    During his speech at Howdy Modi, the Prime Minister lashed out at Islamabad over terrorism and called Pakistan "a breeding ground of terrorists". PM said this in the presence of Trump.

    Last month when PM Modi visited France as a special invitee for the G7 Summit, he spoke to Trump on the sidelines and discussed the Kashmir issue. The two leaders issued a statement and both agreed that Kashmir will be left to India and Pakistan to deal with while Article 370 is an internal matter for India.

    [Trump meets Imran Khan, says "Ready, willing and able to mediate Kashmir issue"]

    During a meeting with visiting Imran Khan in July, Trump had offered to mediate between the two countries on the issue of Kashmir. Trump had for the first time offered to mediate in the matter after this meeting with Imran Khan.

    India Pakistan ties have hit an all-time low after Modi-led government scrapped Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 24, 2019, 20:41 [IST]
