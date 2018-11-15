CNN vs Trump: Judge Timothy, a Trump appointee, to give ruling today

Washington, Nov 15: The judge hearing the lawsuit which was filed by the CNN channel against President Donald Trump and several other White House aides for revoking its journalist Jim Acosta's access to the government seat said he would give the ruling on Thursday, November 15.

The CNN took the legal step alleging that by suspending Acosta's press pass, the Trump administration violated the First and Fifth Amendments. It has sought immediate restoration of the access and also a declaration that the administration's act was unconstitutional.

The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, November 13, and the first hearing took place on Wednesday, November 14. Judge Timothy J Kelly, a Trump appointee, was hearing the case.

While Theodore Boutrous represented the CNN, James Burnham was fighting the case for the Justice Department. The hearing went for nearly two hours with the judge listening to the arguments from both sides.

The White House suspended Acosta's access after he had a heated argument with the president on November 7, after the results of the mid-term elections came out, over the latter's immigration rhetoric. It was also accused by the administration that Acosta acted indecently by putting his hands on a female intern when she tried to take away the microphone from the latter as he spoke with a fuming president.