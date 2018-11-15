  • search

CNN vs Trump: Judge Timothy, a Trump appointee, to give ruling today

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
How Asiya Andrabi destabilised Kashmir
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Washington, Nov 15: The judge hearing the lawsuit which was filed by the CNN channel against President Donald Trump and several other White House aides for revoking its journalist Jim Acosta's access to the government seat said he would give the ruling on Thursday, November 15.

    CNN vs Trump: Judge Timothy, a Trump appointee, to give ruling today
    Jim Acosta and US President Donald Trump

    The CNN took the legal step alleging that by suspending Acosta's press pass, the Trump administration violated the First and Fifth Amendments. It has sought immediate restoration of the access and also a declaration that the administration's act was unconstitutional.

    Also Read | CNN vs Trump: Follow case closely, Russia tells its journalists based in US

    The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday, November 13, and the first hearing took place on Wednesday, November 14. Judge Timothy J Kelly, a Trump appointee, was hearing the case.

    While Theodore Boutrous represented the CNN, James Burnham was fighting the case for the Justice Department. The hearing went for nearly two hours with the judge listening to the arguments from both sides.

    Also Read | CNN sues White House over barring of reporter Jim Acosta

    The White House suspended Acosta's access after he had a heated argument with the president on November 7, after the results of the mid-term elections came out, over the latter's immigration rhetoric. It was also accused by the administration that Acosta acted indecently by putting his hands on a female intern when she tried to take away the microphone from the latter as he spoke with a fuming president.

    Read more about:

    usa donald trump media judge law

    Story first published: Thursday, November 15, 2018, 9:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 15, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue