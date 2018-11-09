CNN reporter barred by White House for confronting Trump finds support in media

  • search

    Washington, Nov 9: The American media fraternity stood by CNN journalist Jim Acosta after the latter had his press pass revoked by the White House in the wake of his ugly confrontation with President Donald Trump during a press conference in the White House on Wednesday, November 7.

    CNN journalist Jim Acosta
    CNN journalist Jim Acosta Image Courtesy: Twitter

    Acosta's "hard press" which speeds up access to the White House was suspended by the administration "until further notice". Acosta, CNN's chief White House correspondent was stopped by the Secret Service officials when he tried to enter the White House for a live shot on "Anderson Cooper 360" on Thursday, November 8, and Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Hucakbee confirmed the news of suspension of Acosta's press pass soon after.

    Acosta later said that it was an attempt to shut the media inside the White House press corps to an extent and also send message to other media houses.

    Media slams accusations that Acosta misbehaved with young intern

    Several reporters and media organisations, including CNN, slammed the White House's move against Acosta and said the allegations that the journalist tried to "place his hands" on a young intern (Acosta himself was not sure who the woman was) when she tried to take away the microphone from him was not true. Pro-Trump camps though found a major issue in that and Sanders cited the "inappropriate behaviour" to revoke Acosta's pass. In the video that captured the incident, it was seen Acosta not mistreating anybody but saying "pardon me, ma'am" when the young woman tried to take the microphone away from him even as a furious Trump kept on slamming him.

    The journalist locked horn with the mercurial president over the question of immigrants entering the US in the wake of the mid-term poll results that saw the Republican Party losing the House of Representatives but retaining the Senate.

    Even voices that are known to be critics of the CNN came forward in support of Acosta.

    Story first published: Friday, November 9, 2018, 12:36 [IST]
