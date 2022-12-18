CIA chief hails PM Modi, says his concerns on Russia-Ukraine war possibly averted global nuclear disaster

PM Modi's concerns on the nuclear war had an impact on Russia, according to CIA chief Bill Burns.

Washington, Dec 18: Bill Burns, the director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), has said that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerns on the use of nuclear weapons had an impact on the Russians and that possibly averted a global disaster in the context of the Ukraine war.

"I think it's also been very useful that Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi in India have also raised their concerns about the use of nuclear weapons as well. I think that's also having an impact on the Russians," PBS quoted Bill Burns as saying in an interview.

"I think the saber-rattling is meant to intimidate. We don't see any clear evidence today of plans to use tactical nuclear weapons," Burns claimed in the interview.

On December 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his address at the meeting of Russia's Human Rights Council at the Kremlin, had claimed that the conflict is "going to take a while" while warning of the "increasing" threat of nuclear war. He stated that Kremlin will fight by "all available means" at its disposal, according to CNN and he considered Moscow's nuclear arsenal as a 'deterrent rather than a provocation.'

"As for the idea that Russia wouldn't use such weapons first under any circumstances, then it means we wouldn't be able to be the second to use them either - because the possibility to do so in case of an attack on our territory would be very limited," CNN quoted Putin as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pushing Russia for dialogue and diplomacy between the warring nations. Just a few days ago, he had a telephonic conversation where he reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy as the "only way forward" in the context of the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, according to the statement released by PMO.

In October, PM Modi had spoken to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy where he highlighted that endangering nuclear facilities could have catastrophic consequences on public health and the environment. "Prime Minister emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment," according to the press release issued by Prime Minister's office.

Although western media had initially criticised India's stand for not condemning Russia after it declared war against Ukraine, India's consistent position on the Ukraine conflict, calling for the cessation of violence and pursuit of diplomacy, has been hailed of late from both sides.

Notably, the US media had praised PM Modi for telling Putin that "today's era is not an era of war" during his meeting with the Russian President held on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. However, India has abstained from various procedural votes relating to the conflict since the war began.

On the other hand, Putin had showered good words about Narendra Modi for pursuing independent foreign policy. "PM Modi is one of those individuals in the world who is able to pursue an independent foreign policy in the interest of his country, and his people without any attempts to stop him," he added.