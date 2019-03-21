  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Christchurch shooting: NZ bans assault, all military-style semi-automatic rifles, changes gun laws

    By
    |

    Wellington, Mar 21: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday has announced a ban on all military-style semi-automatic weapons and all assault rifles.

    She also announced immediate action to prevent stock-piling and a buyback scheme that could cost anywhere between $100m and $200m.

    Christchurch shooting: NZ bans assault, all military-style semi-automatic rifles, changes gun laws

    Speaking in Wellington, announcing the stronger gun laws, she said changes to the laws after the Aramona massacre in 1990, and subsequent additions in following years, did not go far enough.

    Man who wanted Christchurch-like attack in India sacked, deported from Dubai

    All semi-automatic weapons used during the terrorist attack on Friday would be banned.

    "As I've said, what we've done here is taken out the guns out of circulation that are most critical to be addressed urgently and that's what we've announced, with essentially almost immediate effect," said Ardern.

    "There is more to be done and tranche two will look at issues around licensing, issues around registration, issues around storage. There is a range of other amendments that we believe do need to be made and that will be the second tranche of reforms yet to come."

    Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition Simon Bridges has released a statement welcoming the changes proposed by the government today to reform our firearms legislation.

    More NEW ZEALAND News

    Read more about:

    new zealand rifles

    Story first published: Thursday, March 21, 2019, 9:38 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue