  • search

Chopper crashes in Nepal; Six passengers dead

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Nepal, Sep 8: A chopper in Nepal carrying seven people on board is said to have crashed in Nepal on Saturday (September 8). Six passengers, including a Japanese National, died after a chopper with 7 people aboard crashed in Nepal. One female passenger has been rescued.

    File photo
    File photo

    The Nepal police has said that the chopper went off the radar and is seen in between the border of Nuwakot and Dhading district of Nepal. The missing chopper was spotted in place called Satyawati inside a dense forest. Crash site was at an altitude of 5500 feet and rescue operation was hindered due to adverse weather.

    Read more about:

    nepal chopper crash

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue