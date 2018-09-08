Chopper crashes in Nepal; Six passengers dead

Nepal, Sep 8: A chopper in Nepal carrying seven people on board is said to have crashed in Nepal on Saturday (September 8). Six passengers, including a Japanese National, died after a chopper with 7 people aboard crashed in Nepal. One female passenger has been rescued.

The Nepal police has said that the chopper went off the radar and is seen in between the border of Nuwakot and Dhading district of Nepal. The missing chopper was spotted in place called Satyawati inside a dense forest. Crash site was at an altitude of 5500 feet and rescue operation was hindered due to adverse weather.