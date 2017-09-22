China says Kashmir issue should be handled bilaterally by India, Pakistan

China on Friday said the Kashmir issue should be handled bilaterally by India and Pakistan, while sidestepping calls by the Pakistan that the United Nations should appoint a special envoy for the region.

Asked about the contact group of the OIC calling for the implementation of the UN resolution on Kashmir, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said the issue should be resolved between India and Pakistan.

"China has noted the relevant report. China's position on the Kashmir issue is clear-cut," Lu said, in response to a question.

"The Kashmir issue is left over from history. China hopes India and Pakistan can increase dialogue and communication and properly handle relevant issues and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability," he said.

Addressing the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had urged the world body to appoint a special envoy for Kashmir and claimed the "struggle" by the people of the region is being "brutally suppressed" by India.

While responding to Abbasi's statement on Friday, the Indian delegate referred to Pakistan as "Terroristan".

PTI