China plane crash: What we know so far

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Beijing, Mar 21: A China Eastern Airlines passenger plane carrying 133 people has crashed in southwest China, state broadcaster CCTV reported. The flight MU5736 was flying from Guangzhou to Kunming and departed the airport at 13.11 PM. The flight was scheduled to arrive at 15.05 PM.

What happened?

The flight that crashed appeared to be Flight No. MU5735 from Kunming to Guangzhou, according to data from flight-tracking website FlightRadar24. It showed the Boeing 737-89P rapidly lost speed after 0620 GMT before entering a sharp descent. The plane stopped transmitting data just southwest of the Chinese city of Wuzhou.

Data released by the flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed that, the flight altitude plummeted by 6000 meters in the last few minutes.

Casualties were as yet unknown while teams had been dispatched to the site.

What do we know about the plane?

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, also known as China Eastern, is an airline headquartered in the China Eastern Airlines Building, on the grounds of Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport in Changning District, Shanghai.

Local media reported that China Eastern flight MU5735 had not arrived at its scheduled destination in Guangzhou after it took off from the city of Kunming shortly after 1:00pm (0500 GMT) on Monday, citing airport staff.

Safety record

China Eastern is one of China's three major air carriers. The safety record of the country's airline industry has been among the best in the world over the past decade.

The twin-engine, single aisle Boeing 737 is one of the world's most popular planes for short and medium-haul flights.

The 737 Max version was grounded worldwide after two fatal crashes. China's aviation regulator cleared that plane to return to service late last year, making the country the last major market to do so.

Incidents and accidents

Back in 2018, a Lion Air Flight 610 operating Boeing 737 Max crashed, while another 737 Max crashed in 2019, operated by Ethiopian Airlines. All Boeing 737 MAX passenger planes were grounded worldwide following the two incidents. However, the plane operated by China Eastern Airlines is a regular Boeing 737-89P and doesn't belong to the Max family.

On 21 November 2004, China Eastern Airlines Flight 5210 from Baotou to Shanghai, a Bombardier CRJ200, crashed in Inner Mongolia one minute after departure, killing all 53 occupants.

On 10 September 1998, China Eastern Airlines Flight 586, a McDonnell-Douglas MD-11 flying from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport to Beijing Capital International Airport, suffered a nose gear failure after take-off. The aircraft landed back in Shanghai with the nose gear up on a foamed runway.

There were only nine reported injuries. The incident became the inspiration for the 1999 movie Crash Landing, directed by Zhang Jianya, which premiered on the 50th anniversary of the National Day of the People's Republic of China.

On 26 October 1993, China Eastern Flight 5398 from Shenzhen to Fuzhou, a McDonnell Douglas MD-82 crashed near Fuzhou airport after a failed attempt to go around on approach, killing two of 80 on board.

On 6 April 1993, China Eastern Airlines Flight 583, a McDonnell-Douglas MD-11 flying from Beijing to Los Angeles via Shanghai, had an inadvertent deployment of the leading edge wing slats while cruising.

The aircraft progressed through several violent pitch oscillations and lost 5,000 feet (1,500 m) of altitude. Two passengers were killed, and 149 passengers and seven crew members were injured. The aircraft landed safely at Shemya.

On 15 August 1989, an Antonov An-24 operating a domestic flight from Shanghai to Nanchang crashed on takeoff due to an engine failure, killing 34 of 40 people on board.