China, Pakistan placed on list of religious freedom violators

Washington, Dec 03: The Joe Biden administration has placed, China, Pakistan and ten other nations on a list of countries which engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom in 2022.

"Today, I am announcing designations against Burma, the People's Republic of China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, the DPRK, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan as Countries of Particular Concern under the International Religious Freedom Act of 1998 for having engaged in or tolerated particularly severe violations of religious freedom," US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said a statement.

"I am also placing Algeria, the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam on the Special Watch List for engaging in or tolerating severe violations of religious freedom," he also said.

The US has also designated nine groups including the Taliban and the Russian paramilitary organisation Wagner Group as 'Entries of Particular Concern.'

I am designating al-Shabab, Boko Haram, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, the Houthis, ISIS-Greater Sahara, ISIS-West Africa, Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin, the Taliban, and the Wagner Group based on its actions in the Central African Republic as Entities of Particular Concern," Blinken added.

He said that the government and non-state actors harass and kill individuals on account of their beliefs. The US all not stand by in the face of these abuses, Blinken added.

"In some instances, they stifle individuals' freedom of religion or belief to exploit opportunities for political gain. These actions sow division, undermine economic security, and threaten political stability and peace," he said.

Blinken added that the announcement of these designations is in keeping with the US values and interests to protect national security and to advance human rights around the globe. He further added that the US will continue to carefully monitor the status of the freedom of religion or belief in every country around the world and advocate for those facing religious persecution or discrimination.

"We will also regularly engage countries about our concerns regarding limitations on freedom of religion or belief, regardless of whether those countries have been designated," Blinken also said.

Story first published: Saturday, December 3, 2022, 15:01 [IST]