China denies polluting Siang river as Arunachal Pradesh is its territory

A report in China's state-run Global Times on Saturday reiterated that Arunachal Pradesh is part of China, so there was no question of Beijing polluting the Siang river.

On Thursday, according to report, Siang river in the Indian frontier was turning black and slag was found in it, which was carried out by the river when it was coming from across the border.

"It seems that some major cement work is on in the upper reaches of the river in China...may be China is carrying out some deep water boring work. What else could be the reason for such a big river, which becomes the Brahmaputra, remaining black in colour for nearly two months," The Times of India quoted Tatak as saying.

After which, Congress MP from the East Shiang Constituency Ninang Ering who took the stock of the situation appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to take up the issue with Chinese government regarding unusual receding of Siang river at Pasighat and a sudden change in its water quality.

OneIndia News