  • search

China denies Donald Trump's claim it hacked Hillary Clinton's emails

Posted By: PTI
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Evening news brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Beijing, Aug 29: China has denied an accusation by US President Donald Trump that it hacked the emails of Hillary Clinton, his Democratic opponent in the 2016 election.

    China denies Donald Trumps claim it hacked Hillary Clintons emails

    Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a regular briefing today that "We are firmly opposed to all forms of cyberattacks and espionage."

    Trump tweeted shortly after midnight that China had hacked Clinton's emails, without offering any evidence, and suggested that the FBI and Department of Justice should investigate. US intelligence agencies have accused Russia of involvement in the hacking of Democratic emails during the election campaign.

    PTI

    Read more about:

    china donald trump hillary clinton

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue