China assures support to Pakistan after Trump's outburst

China on Tuesday defended Islamabad by saying that the world community should acknowledge Pakistan's "outstanding contribution" to counter terrorism.

China's defence comes a day after US President Donald Trump lashed out at Islamabad for providing safe havens to terrorists.

"Pakistan has made enormous efforts and sacrifice for the fight against terrorism and has made very outstanding contribution to the global cause of counter terrorism. The international community should acknowledge that," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said here when asked about Trump's criticism of Pakistan.

He said China is glad to see Pakistan engaging in international cooperation, including counter terrorism, on the basis of mutual respect so as to contribute to regional peace and stability.

In a scathing attack on Pakistan, Trump had accused it of "lies and deceit" and of fooling US leaders while sheltering terrorists.

"The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit, thinking of our leaders as fools," Trump had tweeted on Monday.

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!", he said in a scathing criticism of Pakistan.

The United States has also suspended its $255 million military aid to Pakistan for now, the White House confirmed on Monday, saying the fate of such assistance will depend on Islamabad's response to terrorism on its soil.

OneIndia News