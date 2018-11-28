  • search

China: 22 killed in blast near Chemical plant

By
    Beijing, Nov 28: At least 22 people were killed near north China chemical plant, reports AFP quoting official.

    China: 22 killed in blast near Chemical plant
    Image Courtesy: @XHNews

    The incident near Hebei Shenghua Chemical Co. in Zhangjiakou, a city some 200 kilometres (124 miles) northwest of Beijing, also burned 50 large and small trucks, the local propaganda department said on its Weibo social media account.

    The injured were taken to hospital for treatment following the blast, which occurred at 00:41 am, according to the statement.

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, 8:36 [IST]
