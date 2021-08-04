Under pressure from US over ties with China says Imran Khan

Cashed out Pakistan to put out PM’s official house on rent

Islamabad, Aug 04: Pakistan in a bid to wade of a financial crunch has put its Prime Minister's residence on the market for rent. News agency ANI while citing the local media said that earlier it was decided that Prime Minister, Imran Khan's official residence would be converted into a university.

The plan has been dropped now and it has been decided to put Khan's house out on rent. In August 2019, Khan had vacated his residence after it was decided to convert it into an educational institution.

A Samaa TVreport said that the federal government decided to rent out the property people who want to hold cultural, fashion and education related events at the premises that is located at the Red Zone in Islamabad.

The report said that two committees have been formed for this purpose. They will be responsible for ensuring the discipline and decorum of the PM House are not violated during the events.

The federal government would meet and discuss ways on how to generate revenue from the PM House building. The report also added that the auditorium of the PM's house, two guest wings and a lawn will probably be rented out to generate funds. High level diplomatic functions and international seminars will also be held.

Khan had announced that the federal government does not have the money to spend on public welfare schemes. He has since been living in his Bani Gala residence. Khan however uses the Prime Minister's office.

The economy of Pakistan has shrunk by USD 19 billion in the past three years. After becoming PM, he took several steps to cut down government expenses.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 8:52 [IST]