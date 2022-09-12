YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Can't extradite Briton to Denmark to face charges, rules Dubai court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Dubai, Sep 12: An Emirati court ruled on Monday that a British man suspected of masterminding a USD 1.7 billion tax scheme cannot be extradited to Denmark to face charges.

    The decision in the high-profile case grants the hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, a victory against Danish authorities who sought him for his role in one of the country's largest-ever fraud cases.

    Cant extradite Briton to Denmark to face charges, rules Dubai court

    Dubai-bound flight gets bomb threat callDubai-bound flight gets bomb threat call

    Monday's court ruling, delivered in a brief hearing without explanation, can be appealed by prosecutors. The elaborate scheme, which ran for three years beginning in 2012, involved foreign businesses pretending to own shares in Danish companies and claiming tax refunds for which they were not eligible.

    Comments

    More EXTRADITION News  

    Read more about:

    extradition denmark

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X