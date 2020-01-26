  • search
Trending Coronavirus Republic Day Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Canada reports first 'presumptive' coronavirus case

    By
    |

    Ottawa, Jan 26: Canada's first "presumptive" case of a new coronavirus has been detected in a man who returned to Toronto from the Chinese city where the virus first appeared, health officials announced Saturday.

    Canada reports first presumptive coronavirus case

    "We have the first presumptive case confirmed of this novel coronavirus here" in Toronto, Eileen de Villa, head of the city's public health agency, said at a press conference.

    Coronavirus: Embassy in Beijing constantly checking well-being of Indians, says Jaishankar

    The patient, a man in his 50s, had been staying in Wuhan, the epicenter of the outbreak of the virus, which first appeared in December. He returned to Canada on January 22 and was admitted to a hospital in Toronto the next day, said Barbara Yaffe, deputy chief medical officer for the province of Ontario.

    The man has been placed in solitary confinement, and a laboratory in Winnipeg will test samples to determine if he is indeed infected with the Chinese coronavirus. China has taken drastic measures to combat the new virus, which has already claimed 54 lives.

    Wuhan and more than a dozen other cities in Hubei, the province where the virus first broke out, have been locked down in a rapidly expanding quarantine effort marked by transport shutdowns and other restrictions on movement.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus canada

    Story first published: Sunday, January 26, 2020, 10:41 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 26, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X