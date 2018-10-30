  • search

British woman convicted for murdering her husband in Malaysia

By Pti
    Langkawi, Oct 30: A British woman has been charged with murdering her husband, who was found stabbed to death at their home on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi.

    Representative image
    Representative image

    Lawyer Sangeet Kaur Deo says Samantha Jones, 51, was asked Tuesday by a court official if she understood the charge, which carries the mandatory death sentence by hanging, and that her client said yes.

    Police found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple's home where John William Jones was found dead on Oct. 18. Kaur says Jones didn't enter a plea as the magistrate court has no jurisdiction to hear a murder case and that the case is expected to be transferred to the high court. She said Tuesday that Jones was "very, very overwhelmed" and grieved for her husband.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 15:08 [IST]
