    Brexit deal: On eve of key voting, May presses ‘make or break’ button

    London, Jan 14: With just over two months to go for the official Brexit, UK Prime Minister pressed on the desperate button on Monday, January 14, seeking support for her deal and saying there could be no Brexit at all if it was not backed. Speaking to workers at a factory in Stoke-on-Trent in the UK that voted heavily in favour of Brexit, May tried valiantly to gather support on the eve of the crucial voting on Tuesday, January 15, on her cornered withdrawal deal with the European Union (EU).

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May

    May, who succeeded David Cameron in the wake of the earth-shattering Brexit referendum in June 2016 and has been struggling to guide the movement to home, said the parliament is more likely to stall Brexit than allow it to leave without an agreement.

    Also Read | British PM Theresa May loses key vote on Brexit procedure in parliament

    She said if the lawmakers did not support her deal, the likely consequence would be a "paralysis in Parliament that risks there being no Brexit" and warned of "catastrophic consequences" to the essential factor called trust in politics.

    "The only deal on the table is the one MPs will vote on tomorrow night. You can take no deal off the table by voting for that deal. If no deal is as bad as you believe it is, it will be the height of recklessness to do anything else," the Conservative prime minister, who has been doing a tightrope walk over the controversial political episode, said.

    With a clear majority of lawmakers set to oppose May's deal, the main question is over the scale of its defeat. The Conservative prime minister's speech came moments after top EU leaders like Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker published a letter reiterating assurances to make the MPs support the deal.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 7:14 [IST]
